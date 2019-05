Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was damaged in Corlette earlier this month.

It’s believed a Nissan Navara ute was significantly damaged in the driveway of a Luderick Close home around 4am on the 10th of May.

Residents reported hearing a loud bang and seeing smoke at the time.

Police would like to speak to a man pictured in CCTV images.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.