Boy Charged Over Mayfield Hit and Run

A teenager has been charged after allegedly colliding with a pedestrian at Mayfield yesterday.

It’s believed the 17-year-old was driving a Holden Nova along Villiers Street around 3:30pm when he struck the elderly man and left the scene.

The 79-year-old victim was taken to the John Hunter Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager later turned himself into Waratah Police Station where he was charged with five offences.

He’s been refused bail to front children’s court today.