A man’s headed to court today after ammunition and drugs were discovered at a Blacksmiths home last week.

Officers from Strike Force Raptor made the find last Wednesday seizing 9mm and 0.32 calibre rounds as well as 11g of cannabis and 27 cannabis seeds.

A 33-year-old was arrested at the scene and was charged with two weapon and drug offences.

It’s been revealed that he’s a former member of the Comancheros and Rebels bikie gangs.