Geoff Quattromani tells How Telstra unveil their 5G Home Hub!

It’s “Tech Talk” as Geoff Quattromani joins Brent Bultitude to discuss How Telstra unveil their 5G Home Hub and the Samsung Galaxy 5G smartphone. Geoff also talks How the U.S has banned local companies from doing business with Huawei, this does impact Australians and Geoff has the information people need to reduce concerns. Geoff has also been testing a range of indoor/outdoor security cameras, what was once something you needed an electrician for is now a DIY job.

