Rutherford Man Charged Over Major Drug Intercept

Police have arrested a Rutherford man as part of their investigations into the arrival of more than $140 million worth of drugs on Australian shores.

A consignment of what had been declared as shampoo arrived in Sydney from Spain on the 7th of May but tests later determined 49 boxes were full of illicit drugs.

The packages allegedly contained 312kg of cocaine and 236kg of MDMA.

Police searched seven storage facilities across Sydney, including in Artarmon, Cromer, Chatswood, Brookvale and Macquarie Park yesterday.

They arrested the 33-year-old Hunter man outside the Cromer facility. He’s been charged with two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

The man has been granted conditional bail to front court on the 8th of July.