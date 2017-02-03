2HD presents Daniel O’Donnell

2HD and Adrian Bohm proudly present DANIEL O’DONNELL at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre on 11th March 2017.

Ireland’s most popular “easy listening” entertainer returns to Newcastle with special guest Mary Duff.

Daniel has enjoyed tour and chart success in Australia and New Zealand for a number of years and earned himself a loyal following that stretches across both countries.

Daniel, who was awarded an Honorary MBE in 2002 for services to the music industry, has an immense chart history with both record and video sales. To date he has had 20 UK chart albums and 14 UK Top 10 music.

Keep listening to 2HD for your chance to win tickets to this very special performance or you can buy your tickets now from Ticketek or the Entertainment Centre.