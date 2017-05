A woman with critical injuries was one of three people hurt after a head on collision at Scone around 7.30am this morning.

The female drivers of the vehicles were trapped in the wreckage and both had to be freed by emergency services.

Both drivers were taken to hospital in a critical condition, while a five year old girl- the passenger in one of the cars, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to the the John Hunter for treatment.