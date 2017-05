A Thornton man accused of dumping 30 tonnes of industrial waste at the Hunter Economic Zone at Kurri has failed to remove the garbage, a month after action was taken against him.

The Hunter Rid Squad fined the 46-year-old and ordered him to pay clean-up costs in mid April, after the two large mounds of garbage were discovered dumped in February.

Further compliance action is expected to be taken if if the man fails to comply with the clean-up notice.