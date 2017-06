The state government will commit an extra $63 million over the next four years to boost the number of community caseworkers helping at risk children.

While its not clear how much of the funding will it find its way to the Hunter, Family and Community Services Minister Pru Goward says the money will fund 66 additional admin officers as well as 42 extra caseworkers.

According to government figures,only 21% of “at risk” Hunter children are seen by caseworkers.