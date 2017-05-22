Anti-Vaxxer has Disabled Son Taken in Newcastle

A four year old boy has been taken into the care of authorities in Newcastle after they found him to be at risk of serious harm due to medical neglect and malnutrition.

The wheelchair- bound boy was taken to the John Hunter on Friday- it’s the second time emergency services have been forced to intervene

His mother advocates the use of medical cannabis to treat her son’s condition and rejects traditional western medicine.

An online petition with 20 thousand signatures is calling for the boy’s return.

The parents have been issued a Court Protection Order and will front court this week.