Backflip on Williamtown Safety Standards

There are calls for En- Health to apologise to residents in Williamtown after the food standards body lowered the recommended safe levels of PFOS in our drinking water.

The new rules bring us more in line with the more conservative US recommended levels, which is what the community wanted in the first place.

It doesn’t mean a return to a fishing ban, but there are new restriction recommendations for the amount of seafood we consume.

The change could also be a big factor in the ongoing class action– Toxicologist Dr. Maryanne Lloyd Smith told Richard King governments can’t take this issue for granted any longer.

“There are concerns on how they are going to clean up these plumes, concerns to do with the residents living there, they’re of course concerned about the legal actions that are pending.”