The Mayor of Dungog has labelled the state of the town’s roads a “perennial problem”, with Fairfax Media reporting a resident had three tyres burst in just one week.

The roads continue to deteriorate with responsibility for the maintenance falling into council hands.

The shire currently presides over more than 700 kilometres of rural roads and has a $40 million infrastructure backlog — while only bringing in a little more than $5 million in rates.