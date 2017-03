Richard Kings spoke with Newcastle City Liberal Councillor, Brad Luke about last nights council meeting – fellow councillor lisa Tierney sensationally quit her job after claiming she couldn’t cope with ‘bullying & harassment ‘ allegedly inflicted among councillors and staff by the lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes – Nelmes has hit out at the alleged smear campaign saying she is ‘no bully’ – We attempted to try & contact Lisa for comment but were unsuccessful.