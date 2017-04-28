“Cash Grab” Price Hike to Newcastle Parking

Motorist who park their cars in Newcastle CBD are set to see a price hike to council-owned parking facilities from July.

The new fee structure is being described as a cash grab which will see all day parking fees rise to $10, a flat $25 fee imposed for special event parking and an increase in cost to residents parking permits.

Parking Increase comparison

The mall car park

Up to one hour – $2.70 to $4

Two hours – $5.40 to $8

Three hours – $8.10 to $11

Four hours – $16.20 to $19

Early bird (vehicle enters before 9.30am) – $8.50 to $9

Weekend and public holidays – $6.50 to $7

Special event parking

Per day flat rate – $25 (new charge)

Wharf Road (10P)

Maximum per ten hours – $9 to $10

King Street (10P)

Maximum per ten hours – $9 to $10

Cottage Creek (8P)

Maximum per eight hours – $9 to $10 (Monday to Sunday)

Newcastle East

Maximum per day – $9 to $10

The Hill

Maximum per day – $9 to $10

Civic car park

Maximum per day – $7 to $10

Boat Harbour car park

Maximum per day – $9 to $10

Resident parking permits

New applicants (01/10/2016-31/12/2017) – $72.50 to $75

Pensioner rate (maximum per parking authority) – $56 to $60

Pensioner rate new applicants (01/10/2016 – 31/12/2017) – $72.50 to $75

Resident visitor parking (maximum per parking authority) – $86 to $95

Resident visitor parking new applicants (01/10/2016 – 31/12/2017) – $107.50 to $119

Source: Newcastle City Council Draft Fees and Charges 2017-18