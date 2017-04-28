“Cash Grab” Price Hike to Newcastle Parking

Motorist who park their cars in Newcastle CBD are set to see a price hike to council-owned parking facilities from July.
The new fee structure is being described as a cash grab which will see all day parking fees rise to $10, a flat $25 fee imposed for special event parking and an increase in cost to residents parking permits.
Parking Increase comparison
The mall car park
Up to one hour – $2.70 to $4
Two hours – $5.40 to $8
Three hours – $8.10 to $11
Four hours – $16.20 to $19
Early bird (vehicle enters before 9.30am) – $8.50 to $9
Weekend and public holidays – $6.50 to $7
Special event parking
Per day flat rate – $25 (new charge)
Wharf Road (10P)
Maximum per ten hours – $9 to $10
King Street (10P)
Maximum per ten hours – $9 to $10
Cottage Creek (8P)
Maximum per eight hours – $9 to $10 (Monday to Sunday)
Newcastle East
Maximum per day – $9 to $10
The Hill
Maximum per day – $9 to $10
Civic car park
Maximum per day – $7 to $10
Boat Harbour car park
Maximum per day – $9 to $10
Resident parking permits
New applicants (01/10/2016-31/12/2017) – $72.50 to $75
Pensioner rate (maximum per parking authority) – $56 to $60
Pensioner rate new applicants (01/10/2016 – 31/12/2017) – $72.50 to $75
Resident visitor parking (maximum per parking authority) – $86 to $95
Resident visitor parking new applicants (01/10/2016 – 31/12/2017) – $107.50 to $119
Source: Newcastle City Council Draft Fees and Charges 2017-18