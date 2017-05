Police have appealed for information after a man exposed himself to a teenage girl at a Tarro bus stop.

A 15-year-old girl was waiting for a school bus earlier this week when the man in his 50’s approached her and exposed himself.

He’s described as Caucasian, with dark hair and wearing a dark green polo shirt and could have been driving a dark grey 4 wheel drive.

Anyone with information should contact crimestoppers.