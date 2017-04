Maitland Councillors have approved plans for a new childcare centre at Thornton, despite concerns raised by vocal residents.

All councillors bar one voted in favour for the Avondale Drive centre, which would cater for up to 58 children under the age of 5.

It came after some residents urged councillors to reject the plan, amid concerns the centre would negatively affect the neighbourhood.

Possible traffic dangers, noise, parking and lighting impacts were among the concerns raised.