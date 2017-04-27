Council Back- Pedal on Carrington Bridge Lights

Council has seemingly backed down on the Carrington Bridge lights and will now seek community feedback.

The distinctive and much loved ball-shaped lights were replaced in January replaced with energy efficient LED lights.

Many locals were unimpressed by the change.

Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says council will seek community advice.

“The lighting that was replaced doesn’t necessarily reflect that iconic ball lighting that was there- and i think those things are important that gives people a sense of place.

Council has said lets asks the community what options they want because there are costs and benefits associated with each option.”