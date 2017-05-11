Top Menu

Council Refuses to Remove Portraits of Sex Offenders

By on May 11, 2017 in News

The pictures of two former senior Lake Macquarie councillors will remain on display, in spite of their convictions for child sex offences.

According to the Fairfax, council voted down a motion to remove the portraits of former Mayor Douglas Carley and councillor Milton Orkopoulos  in a confidential meeting last November.

Because the meeting was confidential, the names of the councillors who supported and opposed the motion are not public.

Survivor groups say it’s a slap in the face to all victims of abuse.