Richard King spoke with Dr Mariann Loyd-Smith, Senior adviser to the National Toxics Network about the new revised levels for PFOS for those in the ‘Red Zone’ in Williamtown which have been dramatically lowered – now closer to US standards. The Food Standards Australia & New Zealand announced the verdict that precautionary advice to residents in the contaminated area would be updated for a third time.

There will be an information session this Thursday 4th April for residents @ the Murrook Cultural Centre, 2-7pm, presentations at 2.30pm and 5.30pm.