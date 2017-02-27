Drugs, Ammo and Firearms Found in Car in Belmont South

A man will face court today charged with drug and firearm offences after Police pulled his car over on the Pacific Highway.

About 5pm on Sunday, police were patrolling the Pacific Highway when they observed a silver BMW.

Officers from Lake Macquarie Local Area Command stopped the vehicle on the Pacific Highway, Belmont South, and spoke with the driver.

During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition.

The driver, a 25-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and taken to Belmont Police Station.

He was charged with:

drive whilst disqualified

custody of knife in public place

possess prohibited weapon

possess prohibited drug

supply prohibited drug

escape police custody

goods suspected stolen

possess unauthorised firearm

unauthorised possession of prohibited firearm

possess unregistered firearm

possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit to authorise

not keep firearm safe – prohibited firearm.

He spent Sunday night behind bars and refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Monday.