Drugs, Ammo and Firearms Found in Car in Belmont South

A man will face court today charged with drug and firearm offences after Police pulled his car over on the Pacific Highway.
About 5pm on Sunday, police were patrolling the Pacific Highway when they observed a silver BMW.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Local Area Command stopped the vehicle on the Pacific Highway, Belmont South, and spoke with the driver.
During a search of the vehicle, police allegedly located methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition.
The driver, a 25-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit, and taken to Belmont Police Station.
He was charged with:
- drive whilst disqualified
- custody of knife in public place
- possess prohibited weapon
- possess prohibited drug
- supply prohibited drug
- escape police custody
- goods suspected stolen
- possess unauthorised firearm
- unauthorised possession of prohibited firearm
- possess unregistered firearm
- possess ammunition without holding a licence or permit to authorise
- not keep firearm safe – prohibited firearm.
He spent Sunday night behind bars and refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court on Monday.