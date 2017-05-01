Dungog Council Could Merge with Port Stephens Tonight

The Shadow Member for Hunter Kate Washington says Dungog Council is being forced into a difficult position ahead of their vote on an amalgamation tonight..

The already cash-strapped council was left out of pocket after the failed forced amalgamation process and the terms for a merger with Port Stephens is expected to be less than favourable.

They’ll make a call on the offer tonight but Ms Washington says it should have gone to a vote.

“There is a lot of division now caused within the Dungog community to which way to go. Now, potentially, there’s division between Port Stephens and Dungog.

It shouldn’t be happening.

We should be going to referendum for the people to be making these decisions.”