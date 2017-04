A 22 year old Belmont man has spent the night behind bars and missed the birth of his child after he assaulted 2 paramedics.

The Ambulance turned up to take the man’s partner to hospital after she went into labour.

However the man became enraged when he was told he couldn’t drive with her in the ambulance.

Police also found a knife and a tomahawk on the man .

He will front Newcastle court today.