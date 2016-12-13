Ex Newcastle Nurse Sentenced for Double Murder

Former Wallsend nursing home employee Gary Steven Davis has been jailed for 40 years for the murder of two residents.

The 29-year-old was found guilty of injecting Gwen Fowler, 83, and Ryan Kelly, 80 with lethal doses of insulin at the SummitCare home in October 2013.

He attempted to also kill Audrey Manuel, 91, who recovered before she later died of an unrelated cause.

The crown argued none of the victims required insulin and all three had been in relatively good health before being injected.

Supreme Court Justice Robert Hulme said “he acted with extreme callousness” and it was a “gross violation of his position of trust”.

Davis will eligible for parole in December 2044 when he is 59-years-old.

His defence has already indicated they will appeal the verdict.