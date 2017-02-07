Fatal Stabbing at a Psychiatric Hospital in Morriset

A male patient at a psychiatric facility in Morriset will face a murder charge in Toronto court on Tuesday after he reportedly stabbed another patient.

The 41-year-old victim was found dead at the hospital on Monday night, Police say he was allegedly died from a stab wound he sustained.

A 25-year-old was arrested nearby before 7pm, it’s believed he was undergoing treatment at the facility on Jacaranda Avenue.

He was taken to Belmont police station and charged with murder.

He’s set to face court on Tuesday.