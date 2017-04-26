Feeney and Mata’utia get another shot with Hodko Left Out Again

Trent Hodkinson has again been left out of the Knights squad when they take on the Titans this Saturday.

Jaelen Feeney will steer the first grade side in the halves, while Hodkinson has been named in the reserve grade side.

However, coach Nathan Brown says his NRL career is NOT over and it’s an issue in confidence

“He’s been down a touch on confidence, and we just wanted to look at another combination.”

Meanwhile, Sione Mata’utia has once again been named to captain the side.

Browny told Richard King he’s an obvious choice.

“Sione was always destined to go down this path. Our most experienced players aren’t playing. As far as experience goes our squad is very thin and if we had more experience out there maybe Sione’s time needed to wait a bit.

At the end of the day age isn’t a barrier for leadership and Sione is someone is someone where leadership comes very naturally to him…Away from the field he’s a very good trainer and he’s a good talker—on the field and in team meetings.

If you ask his team mates they have him very high on the pecking order. It wasn’t something we just drew out of a hat. We have a system; we have a leadership coach (Ray McLean).

Leadership is a trained skill like any part of Rugby League—you can learn to do it well and age is no barrier. There’s some great lessons in what the leadership coach brings to the team and with our squad being so young, they’re so impressionable at the moment so we’re trying to get all those things right.

Meanwhile, Luke Yates will replace the injured Mitch Barnett at lock.

Joe Wardle will return from an ankle injury on the extended bench, alongside Pauli Pauli.