Future of Solar Power Unveiled at Newcastle University

In a project almost 20 years in the making, the University of Newcastle is today unveiling a new development on solar technology, printed solar panels.

The renewable energy solution can be produced very quickly and cheaply, costing around just ten dollars a square metre.

Professor Paul Dastoor says it could be the start of widespread sustainable energy measures.

“what we are now in a position to do is to coat much larger areas of roofs of buildings with really low cost solar opening the door, we think, for really low cost sustainable energy production… we are already printing at commercial scale and we anticipate having it in the market as soon as two or three years time”.