Former Corlette Fire and Rescue NSW firefighter Geoff Zipper spoke with Richard King, he was forced to retire in 2006 after he was diagnosed with bladder cancer after years of contact with fire fighting foam.He said he regularly came into contact with chemicals PFOS and PFOA before they were phased out by Fire and Rescue NSW from 2000 and removed from use in 2008.He has been pushing for a review of blood tests for firemen.