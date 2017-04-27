Greens Bid to Withdraw Supercars Support Quashed

The Greens proposal for Newcastle to withdraw its support for the V8 Supercars race has been slapped down at last nights council meeting

Cr Therese Doyle’s cited crashes in the sport and a lack of a business plan as reasons for the race to be dropped in the east end.

In the end only the Greens voted in favour of the motion, but Mayor Nuatali Nelmes says she does understand why there are concerns

“There are issues that we are dealing with and we are working through those issues.

It is difficult– the first year of hosting an event of this scale and nature is always going to be difficult particularly because there is a very large capital works program”.