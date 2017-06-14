Ground Breaking Hunter Research on Domestic Violence

A study by the Hunter Medical Research Institute, spanning almost 2 decades, has found women who have experienced domestic violence are at a higher risk of suffering from long term health problems.

The study of 17,000 women from three different age groups found women who had ever lived with a violent partner had consistently worse health than women who hadn’t.

Its the first study worldwide of its kind.

If you are experiencing violence at the hands of a partner, you can find help by calling the domestic violence hotline on 1800 RESPECT.