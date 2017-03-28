Hunter Bikie-Wars Continue Second Nomads Clubhouse Attacked

The Hunter OMCG wars have continued overnight with police confirming the Nomad’s Clubhouse in Muswellbrook was damaged in an arson attack.

Investigations are continuing but authorities say there were no injuries and only some minor damage to the clubhouse.

It follows a string of attacks across the Hunter – The Nomads Islington clubhouse was attacked in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

There was another bikie-related drive-by in the early hours of Monday morning. A young family escaped injury when their Metford home was sprayed with bullets.

It comes after two violent incidents over the weekend that left two men in hospital and three men with links to the Nomads in court.

They were released on bail on Monday after allegedly being involved in a bashing at a Kotara gym and a attack in Honeysuckle.