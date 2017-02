Police are appealing for information into the whereabouts of a man wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Glen Wayne Dawson, 38, is wanted by virtue of revocation of parole warrant.

Mr Dawson is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm to 180cm tall, of solid build, with brown eyes and shaved black hair.

He is believed to frequent the Weston and Cessnock areas.

Anyone who sees Mr Dawson or knows of his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.