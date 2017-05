Hunter police are furious that an ice dealer, arrested twice last week, has been granted bail for both offences.

46 year old Jason Young was caught last Wednesday at Anna Bay with 31 grams of the drug ice, then again on Friday at Nelson’s Bay again with about 30 grams of the drug.

Despite the two drugs supply charges, and breaching his bail conditions from his first arrest, Young remains out of police custody and a real chance of reoffending.

He won’t face court again until May 17th.