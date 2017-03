Richard King spoke with Shadow Minister for resources & Northern Australia, trade & Investment & member for Blaxland, Jason Clare. He is in the Hunter Region today joining our Federal Labor MP Joel Fitzgibbon. They will be visiting Coolmore studs, a mine in the Hunter Valley & be in Singleton for the arrival of the National Gonski bus. Richard talked to him about the purpose of the visit, future of coal mining,WA Elections, Penalty Rates,his opinion on Battery Farms & unemployment.