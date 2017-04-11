Richard King spoke with Novocastrian,lifeguard & School Teacher Juliana Bahr-Thompson. Juliana works as a lifeguard for Waverley Council & she appears on the television show ‘Bondi Rescue’.

Juliana aka ‘the mermaid’ spoke with Richard last year when she paddled from Newcastle to Noosa – a 1000k journey over 40 days to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence & the environment

In 2015, she paddled 180 ks from Merewether to Bondi.