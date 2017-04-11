Richard King spoke with Novocastrian,lifeguard & School Teacher Juliana Bahr-Thompson. Juliana works as a lifeguard for Waverley Council & she appears on the television show ‘Bondi Rescue’.
Juliana aka ‘the mermaid’ spoke with Richard last year when she paddled from Newcastle to Noosa – a 1000k journey over 40 days to raise funds and awareness for domestic violence & the environment
In 2015, she paddled 180 ks from Merewether to Bondi.
she is currently training for the Molokai to Oahu paddleboard world championships over in Hawaii in July which is a 53km event.