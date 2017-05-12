Richard King spoke with Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser about council caving into pressure & removing the photograph of former Mayor & convicted sex offender Douglas Carley from the chamber’s foyer area.

A meeting room with the portraits of Carley & Jailed former MP Milton Orkopoulous will be closed to the public until council develops a policy regarding historical photographs of councillors.

NSW Local Government Minister Gabrielle Upton has demanded Lake Macquarie Council remove the portraits urging them to “just get on with it”.