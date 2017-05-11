Kevin Baker/ Kay Fraser

Liberal Lake mac councillor Kevin Baker spoke with Richard King over his disappointment at the refusal to remove the photos of two former senior public officials Milton Orkopoulos and Douglas Carley who are convicted sex offenders within the Lake Macquarie City Council administration building.

Cr Jason Pauling, and Cr Nick Jones also opposed the Notice of Motion being dealt with confidentially – however they cannot discuss specifics of this motion due to the gag effect imposed by the Mayor and majority of Councillors.

Richard King also spoke with Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser on the issue who is getting advice from the department of local government.