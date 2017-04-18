Knights Chasing Kieran Foran

The Newcastle Knights have launched a bid to lure Warrior’s playmaker Kieran Foran, with the Kiwi international meeting with coach Nathan Brown on Sunday on the Central Coast.

Meanwhile, the Melbourne Storm are no longer pursuing Foran’s signature. Coach Craig Bellamy was keen for the five-eighth to replace outgoing legend Cooper Cronk, however club management stepped in concerned by his off -field issues .

Foran would be a boost to the Knight’s rebuild next year, especially after the club lost the race to sign Cronulla star Jack Bird– with the playmaker signing with the Broncos.