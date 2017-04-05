Knight’s Re-sign Hooker Danny Levi

Danny Levi will stay at the Knights until the end of 2020, with the Hooker signing on a new three-year contract

“Our strategy is to retain our best young talent and build a team around them,” coach Nathan Brown said.

“In his third year of football, Danny shows continual improvement and a real desire to represent our footy Club.”

The 21-year-old New Zealander, who made his debut in Round 15 in 2015, has notched up 30 NRL games for the Knights.

As a one-Club player, Levi maintains it is great to be able to continue his career with the red and blue.

“I have been here since the start of my career so it’s good to get another three years on top of that,” Levi explained.

“Since I moved to Newcastle I thought it was such a beautiful place.

“It is nice and chilled out, there are awesome people around so definitely somewhere I feel I see myself in the future.”

Levi believes the Club is moving in the right direction.

“I like what’s going to happen here and I feel like we’re building something. I definitely want to be a part of that and hopefully be one of the players to help that along. I have still got a lot to work on and a lot to improve on but at the moment I feel like my game is getting better.”