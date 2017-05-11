Light Rail Depot Works Begin This Month

More plans for the former heavy rail line have been announced, with the old Wickham Railway Station being turned into a light rail depot.

The depot’s design is being described as contemporary and sleek, however heritage elements such as the original ticket window and signal box will be salvaged before construction begins.

Parliamentary Secretary for the Hunter Scot MacDonald says works will start this month.

“We are still on track for light rail commencing at the beginning of 2019.

The design is modern and sleek- that’s something we can look forward. I think Newcastle and the wider Hunter will be very, very proud when this is finished. ”