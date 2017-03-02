Richard King spoke with Former Newcastle City Liberal Councilor, Lisa Tierney – She recently resigned from the Job earlier this week claiming that her decision was partly due to staff & other councilors including herself were being subjected to daily bullying and harassment by the Lord Mayor. The Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes has strongly denied this & believes she is the victim of an alleged smear campaign.

Tierney is calling for the Berejiklian government to “step in to avoid problems on a much bigger scale”.