Novocastrian & country music singer & multi Golden guitar winner Lyn Bowtell has made it through the first stage of the battle round on THE VOICE. Her coach Boy George decided to take her through following her flawless performance of the Beatles song ‘Let It Be’.

Lyn Bowtell is part of Richard Kings – Kings Cancer Council Concert line-up at Wests Cardiff on June 4, a fundraiser for the Hunter Cancer Council as part of the stars of Newcastle event. She also performs at Lizotte’s Newcastle on September 16.