Major Search Underway for 3 Locals Missing in Dungog

A major search has taken place overnight after three people were reported missing west of Dungog after failing to return from a day trip

A 44 year old Cardiff woman and her elderly parents, both aged in their 70’s, were travelling to the Upper Allyn River yesterday.

Police say they’re driving a silver 2004 Holden Commodore with registration plates AG16KU.

SES volunteers and police on trail bikes joined the search this morning.

There are concerns for the elderly couple, as they both have medical issues and need medication.