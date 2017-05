An 8-hour siege at Laguna has ended this morning with an arrest.

Police were called to a home on Murrays Run Road at Laguna, 50 kilometres south-west of Cessnock, at about 10pm on Tuesday night, responding to reports of shots being fired.

A man armed himself and refused to come out.

He was eventually arrested at around 6:30am this morning.

A woman is assisting police with their investigation.

No one has been injured.