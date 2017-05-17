Man Charged over Ramming Police Car at Kotara

A man has been charged after a pursuit near Newcastle on Monday in which a police vehicle was rammed.

About 2.15am on Monday morning, police attached to Newcastle City Local Area Command attempted to stop a stolen Mazda on Hannell Street, Wickham.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, however it was terminated due to dangerous driving.

A short time later it was located on Bullecourt Circuit, Kotara. The vehicle reversed into a police vehicle, colliding heavily with the driver’s side door. The Mazda then sped away. No police were injured.

It was later recovered in bushland in Raymond Terrace.

Following inquiries, about 7.15pm on Tuesday, officers arrested a 20-year-old man at an address in Raymond Terrace.

He was charged with eight offences including use offensive weapon to prevent lawfully detention; intimidate police officer in execution of duty; police pursuit – not stop – drive at speed; police pursuit – not stop – drive dangerously; drive whilst disqualified; take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; dishonestly obtain property by deception; and steal property in dwelling house.

He was refused bail to appear at Raymond Terrace Local Court today.