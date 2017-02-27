Man Hands Himself Into Police After One Punch Attack on Local Surfer

A Mayfield man handed himself into police after a ‘coward punch’ attack that left a popular local surfer fighting for his life in the John Hunter hospital.

Merewether surfer Jake Sylvester will continue being assessed for possible brain damage after the attack on Friday night outside the Family hotel in Newcastle.

He and a group of friends were drinking after competing at a Surfest event during the day.

The group was asked to leave the pub and that’s when the scuffle broke out.

Reports say Sylvester was unconscious and in a pool of his own blood after hitting his head on the concrete.

The 22-year-old alleged attacker is out on conditional bail and was charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm.

He handed himself into police on Sunday and will appear in court next month.