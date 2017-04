A man’s been charged after he allegedly tried to lure a young boy into the toilets at Redhead Beach.

The 7- year- old boy was standing outside the toilet block yesterday afternoon, when it’s claimed the 56- year- old asked him to go into the toilets with him.

Soon after, the boy’s mum confronted the man and who then fled.

Police later spotted him on the beach allegedly committing an indecent act.

Hes been granted conditional bail to appear in court next month.