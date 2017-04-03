New Hotel for Honeysuckle

Hunter Development Corporation has unveiled plans for a new $45 million dollar 4 star hotel in Honeysuckle.

The development, next to Hunter Water is being tipped as the future gem of Newcastle’s tourism.

It’ll feature 149 rooms, 62 residential apartments and 5 serviced apartments, along with commercial and restaurant space.

Parking at the hotel could be made available to the public, which could help ease the shortage in the area.

Construction is tipped to start mid-2018, pending on planning approvals.