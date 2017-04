The re-zoning of some 300 hectares around Blackhill could pave the way for a thousand jobs in the Hunter, according to the Department of Planning

200 hectares of land along the M1 and Pacific Highway will soon become Industrial, with a further 100 hectares environmentally protected.

The Maitland-Newcastle Catholic Diocese property is now ear marked for a freight hub, perfect for it’s location at the nexus of major highways.