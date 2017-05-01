Newcastle Airport Set to Fly International

The State Government today will announce an $850,000 cash injection for Newcastle Airport, as the local terminal aims to go international.

The airport is now in talks with airlines in a bid to have flights to New Zealand, Fiji and Bali, with plans that they will take off from November this year.

The move will also mean more jobs for locals , with 180 jobs created during construction and over 375 jobs once works are completed.

Meanwhile, Member for Port Stephens Kate Washington has taken to twitter to express her disappointment– shes questioned how their can only be 180 jobs in the construction phase and says the investment is less than an average house price in Sydney.