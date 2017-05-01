Newcastle Council Votes Down Parking Fee Hike

Councillors have moved to assure residents they won’t be facing a hike in parking rates.

There were reports parking in city carparks and along the street would markedly increase,with the price doubling in some areas.

But councilor Declan Clausen says the proposal was rejected.

“The Lord Mayor, myself and indeed some of the conservative Councilors were very clear to say that council would not support any increase to parking (fees).

It was presented in a draft report provided by staff and due to an clerical error we were only provided a copy of that report at 1 o-clock in the afternoon before that council meeting”.